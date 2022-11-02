BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: grab a great NBA Wednesday bonus

Boston.com readers can cash in on BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. This is a great way to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook ahead of a loaded NBA slate.

NBA Wednesday preview

Celtics-Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a wonderful start to the season. Despite star point guard Darius Garland dealing with an injury, the team has won five straight games and sits at 5-1.

New acquisition Donovan Mitchell has been sensational, and their frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is super tough to match up with.

Despite all of that, the Boston Celtics are the better team. The Celtics very well may be the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum has taken another huge step forward this season. He’s playing the game at a high level on both ends of the floor and is looking like an MVP candidate. It’s not only Tatum, though. The Celtics are deep.

Jaylen Brown is an overqualified second option. Marcus Smart was the Defensive Player of the Year last season. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are solid guards. Al Horford is a veteran who’s seen it all.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Celtics’ moneyline at -135 tonight, and that’s the bet I’ll be playing. This game could be close, but I trust Tatum more than anyone else on the court tonight.