BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: grab this strong TNF boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on a sweet bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

If you’re looking to get your bankroll going by betting on Thursday Night Football, it doesn’t get any better than BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM, which gives you a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM to back the Ravens

This is easily the most interesting Thursday Night Football matchup of the past few weeks. We get Lamar Jackson heading down to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs.

The Buccaneers have been attrocious this season. They’re coming off two terrible losses against Pittsburgh and Carolina — two teams who are racing toward the bottom. Their loss in Pittsburgh was a close game, but they got demolished by the Panthers last week with a final score of 21-3.

Now they have to see Lamar Jackson and a Ravens team trying to find their stride? Yikes.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Ravens at -120 on the moneyline even though this game is in Tampa. I love the Ravens in this spot.

Island games are weird, and on Thursday nights, they’re even weirder because of the short week. I don’t think three off days is enough time to fix Tampa’s myriad problems.

Getting the Ravens at -120 feels like a steal. If you’re looking for a way to use your BetMGM risk-free bet up to $1,000, consider betting on the Ravens.