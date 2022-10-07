BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: here’s a great NHL futures bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an incredible bonus ahead of the NHL season with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Click the button below for more information and keep reading for a futures betting tip.

NHL futures preview

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for Oilers to win Western Conference

The NHL is finally back! All 32 NHL clubs will fight for Lord Stanley’s cup and one team with some serious star power has a chance to compete for the championship trophy.

The Edmonton Oilers are primed for a big year. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Oilers at +700 to win the Western Conference, which is excellent value for one of the more talented teams in the league. The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the West at +150, followed by Vegas at +600, then Calgary and Edmonton at +700.

Having the third-best odds for a team with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl seems low, especially since both players are in their mid-20s and well within their prime. McDavid and Draisaitl powered Edmonton last year with 123 and 110 points on the season, respectively.

And it’s not like the Oilers are some talented team that has no track record of winning. Edmonton accrued valuable postseason experience after advancing all the way to the Western Conference finals last season and all it would have to do to win this bet is to win one more round.

It won’t be easy of course, but with the top-end skill of McDavid and Draisaitl, the addition of goalie Jack Campbell, and legitimate playoff experience to draw from, it’s not hard to imagine the Oilers winning the West and competing for the Stanley Cup.