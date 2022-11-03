BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: huge boost for Thursday Night Football matchup

Boston.com readers can take advantage of the BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

It’s always fun to bet on Thursday Night Football, so make sure to cash in on this sweet boost with one of the best sportsbooks on the market. Use promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

Use BetMGM bonus code to back the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been arguably the best team in the NFL this season. They’re a perfect 7-0, and they’ll be looking to stay undefeated on Thursday night when they head to Houston to take on the Texans.

The Eagles are rightfully huge favorites in this one. BetMGM sportsbook has the Eagles at -13.5 on the spread. Still, even with that huge number, the Eagles should be able to cover.

Philly has a knack for taking care of business against bad teams, and the Texans are an objectively bad team. Their run defense is awful, so Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders should be able to get downhill all night long.

The Texans’ offense should have trouble moving the ball against Philly’s defense as well. I don’t see a world where this game is close at all. The Eagles should be able to run away with it.