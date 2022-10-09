BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: Huge NFL Week 5 bonus

Boston.com readers can claim an amazing risk-free bet up to $1,000 for the NFL Week 5 Sunday slate with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM. Click the button below to claim your reward and keep reading for a best bet idea.

NFL Week 5 preview

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a two-team ML parlay

It’s Week 5, and we’re finally started to get a feel for which teams are officially good, which teams are officially bad and which teams are somewhere in the middle.

One of my favorite bets for the NFL Week 5 Sunday slate is a Vikings-Eagles moneyline parlay.

The Vikings are hosting the Bears, who have stumbled to a 2-2 record and are masquerading as decent, but are still one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Vikings had a rough go against Philadelphia for their only loss of the season and are a legitimate NFC contender. They’re -300 on the moneyline, but if you pair them with the Eagles, things get a lot more interesting.

The Eagles have been one of the more impressive teams this season. They’re the only undefeated team remaining and this week, they play the messy Arizona Cardinals.

If you parlay the Vikings and Eagles moneylines, BetMGM will give you nearly even odds at -108. That’s a good deal for two teams who should definitely come away with wins at the bare minimum.