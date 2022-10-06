BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: Huge TNF boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on the amazing BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. There’s no better way to get your bankroll started. Cash in before Thursday Night Football.

This edition of Thursday Night Football features two teams that have underwhelmed thus far in the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams made offseason changes at the quarterback position. Denver brought in Russell Wilson. Indy brought in Matt Ryan. Neither move has worked all that well. Both guys appear to be past their primes.

BetMGM has the total points set at 43.5 for this game. I don’t think these teams can combine for that many points. I love the under.

It’s not so much that I love the defenses of either of these teams, it’s that I hate the offenses. The Colts still haven’t scored more than 20 points in a game. They’re averaging just more than 14 points per game. The Broncos haven’t been much better at less than 17 points per game.

Until these teams prove they can score, I’d recommend playing the under on the total points.