BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: Massive MNF boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Use this boost to add a little extra fun to your Monday Night Football viewing.

Monday Night Football is already one of the best events of the week, but with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM, you can bet on the game risk-free. Does it get better than that?

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM to back the Bengals

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup features two teams going in opposite directions.

The Cleveland Browns looked okay at the beginning of the season, but they’ve lost four consecutive games and are looking like a team in need of some serious help.

The Cincinnati Bengals, on the other hand, had a rough start to the season but are trending in the right direction. They’ve won four of their last five games with their loss coming to the Baltimore Ravens by two points. Joe Burrow is finding his rhythm, the defense looks better, and the Bengals are back to being legitimate contenders.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Bengas as 3.5-point favorites for this matchup. If you’re looking for a way to use your risk-free bet up to $1,000, backing the Bengals to cover the spread is the right play.