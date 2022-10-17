BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: score a sweet boost for Monday Night Football

Boston.com readers can take advantage of the awesome BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. This is a great way to get your bankroll going for Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football is one of the best nights for bettors. If you’re looking for a nice boost to get started, BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM is the way to go.

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM to bet on the Broncos

Betting on either the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers right now feels like juggling flaming knives. If it works out, you’ll look super cool. If it doesn’t, well, people might wonder why you ever tried in the first place.

That’s why it’s a perfect game to use BetMGM’s risk-free first bet up to $1,000. There’s could value in this game, but if it doesn’t work out, you get your money back in free bets.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Broncos as 4.5-point underdogs. They should be able to cover that spread.

Yes, the Broncos have looked disastrous this season, but the Chargers’ inability to play consistent quality football makes the 4.5-point spread the right play.

Plus, the even though the game is in Los Angeles, this will likely feel like a home game for the Broncos. Their fanbase travels well and the Chargers don’t exactly have the most passionate support group.