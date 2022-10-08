BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: Nice CFB bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing BetMGM bonus with promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. All you need to do is click the button below and keep reading for a best bet idea.

Use promo code BOSMAXMGM to back the Jayhawks

TCU and Kansas have been two of the cooler surprise teams in college football this season. Neither team has suffered a loss yet this season, and both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25.

Kansas has been riding their sensational junior QB Jalon Daniels, and it’s been working perfectly. The Heisman-hopeful QB has been incredible this season. But the Jayhawks showed last week that even when the offense isn’t clicking, they can still grind out a win. They’re coming off a 14-11 barn burner against the Iowa State Cyclones.

TCU, on the other hand, is coming off of one of the most impressive wins of the 2022 season. They thrashed Oklahoma 55-24 at home.

This game between the Jayhawks and the Horned Frogs has the makings of a tight game throughout, which is why I’m loving the value Kansas is getting at home.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Jayhawks as 6.5-point underdogs and at +200 on the moneyline. I love the value of the moneyline. Getting the home team at +200 is a great deal. The Jayhawks fans will be as loud as ever, and it very well could be one of the most fun games of the weekend.