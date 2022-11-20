BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: nifty NFL Week 11 boost

Boston.com readers can claim BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. NFL Week 11’s Sunday slate of games is the perfect time to use this boost.

NFL Week 11 preview

Use BetMGM bonus for Vikings-Cowboys

The Vikings are coming off an emotional win in Buffalo that featured some of the craziest plays of the season. There were multiple moments when it looked like each team had the victory in the bag, but ultimately the Vikings came away with the win in overtime and currently sit at 8-1.

With the Eagles’ Monday night loss to the Commanders, the Vikings now have a real shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They’re hot and will be doing anything they can to keep that momentum.

The Cowboys are a solid team likely make the playoffs and likely to be looking to make some noise once they get there, but they have areas they need to grow in. They’re far from a finished product.

This Sunday showdown between the Vikings and the Cowboys is being played in Minneapolis in front of one of the best fan bases in the NFL.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Vikings at +100 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are at -120. I can’t figure out why the Vikings wouldn’t be favored in this matchup with the game being played in Minnesota.

If you’re looking for a way to bet on the NFL while using your BetMGM bonus, consider backing the Vikings.