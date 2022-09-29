BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM Provides TNF Boost

Boston.com readers can claim an awesome bonus for Thursday Night Football with BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

Click here for the BetMGM Promo Code information for September 2022

Click here for a look at the best sports betting sites

Click here for the best sports betting apps

It doesn’t get much better than an insurance bet of up to $1,000 at one of the best sportsbooks in the world. Use promo code BOSMAXMGM to claim yours before tonight’s big game between the Bengals and Dolphins.

Use Promo Code BOSMAXMGM to bet on the offenses in Miami-Cincinnati

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football showdown features two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. Joe Burrow broke out last season and led the underdog Bengals to the Super Bowl. Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of his breakout campaign with the Dolphins.

These two QBs were drafted 1st and 5th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and have all the talent in the world. The other similarity? Their teams have loaded up on WR talent to help the young gunslingers out.

Burrow has Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd on his side, while Tagovailoa has two of the speediest wideouts in the NFL in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on his side.

Tonight feels like a night where the QB and WR talent will out-shine the rest of the guys on the field.

BetMGM Sportsbook has an awesome featured One Game Parlay that is too tasty to pass up. All you need is for Burrow to throw for 2+ TDs, Tagovailoa to throw for 2+ TDs, and for the total points to be more than 48.5. That parlay has +220 odds. Use your BetMGM promo code for this parlay and swim in the winnings — or get your money back for more chances to win in the future.