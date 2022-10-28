BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: seize this offer for college football

Boston.com readers can claim a great bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Just click the button below to learn more about the offer from BetMGM and keep reading for a best bet idea.

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM to back Syracuse

College football season is starting to heat up and one of the biggest matchups of the week isn’t too far from Boston.

The No. 16 Syracuse Orange host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday and BetMGM Sportsbook has the Orange as three-point favorites. With how these teams have played this season, it is very fair to expect Syracuse to win and cover.

The Orange are 6-1 and their only loss was a 27-21 road defeat to No. 5 Clemson last week. Head coach Dino Babers has his team playing smart football and their two-headed rushing attack always puts pressure on opposing defenses.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker leads the team with 698 yards and six touchdowns, while dual-threat QB Garrett Shrader also has six rushing scores. It’s not a one-dimensional squad, either, since the Orange are top 10 in the country in defense allowing 15.1 points per game.

Notre Dame improved to 4-3 after big win over UNLV, but the Irish still surrendered 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Tucker and Shrader will be much more dangerous on the ground in the JMA Wireless Dome, and Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has not shown the ability to keep up with a high-scoring offense.

Disregard the historic football brands of these programs and use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM to take Syracuse to cover the spread.