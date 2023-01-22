BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: snag a superb bonus for Sunday NFL playoffs

Boston.com readers can cash in on BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000. If you’re in Ohio, you can sign up with promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

If you’re looking to get in on the betting action before Sunday’s NFL playoff games, sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

If you’re in Ohio, sign up with promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

NFL Sunday playoff preview

Use BetMGM bonus for Bengals-Bills

This matchup between the Bills and Bengals has potential to be an all-time classic. It’s a showdown between two of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and it features tons of talent up and down each lineup.

Plus, this game is in Buffalo and it’s sure to be a raucous atmosphere.

Both of these teams have Super Bowl aspirations and the talent to get there, but they’ll have to go through each other first. There’s an argument to be made that these are the two best teams in football, which makes their early matchup in the playoffs so intriguing.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Bengals as 5.5-point underdogs on the spread, and I think that number is a bit too high. While the Bills are home, and are possibly the better team, these two squads are too close to one another to have the spread be anything more than a field goal.

My favorite bet for this game is betting on Burrow and the Bengals to cover the 5.5-point spread.

1+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.