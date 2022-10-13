BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: snag this great bonus for TNF

Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Associated Press

By Mark Harris

Thursday Night Football preview

The Bears and Commanders meet up in Chicago to kick off Week 6. In a battle of two below average teams, go with the home team.

BetMGM Sportsbook has Chicago as a one-point favorite and the move here is to back the Bears to cover the spread. Chicago is hardly a juggernaut at 2-3, but it is unbeaten at Soldier Field and only has one double-digit loss.

Furthermore, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been able to make some plays with his legs, and one scramble could make the difference in what figures to be a defensive slugfest. Fields has rushed for at least 47 yards in Chicago’s last three games.

Washington enters tonight’s matchup on a four-game losing skid that was extended on Sunday when Carson Wentz threw an interception at the goal line in the Commanders’ 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

To make things more interesting, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in his Monday press conference that the quarterback position has been a problem for the team, so there’s a possibility Wentz isn’t the starter for the Commanders tonight.

