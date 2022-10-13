BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: snag this great bonus for TNF

Boston.com readers can claim a fantastic bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Continue reading for a betting tip and click the button below for more information on the bonus.

The Bears and Commanders meet up in Chicago to kick off Week 6. In a battle of two below average teams, go with the home team.

BetMGM Sportsbook has Chicago as a one-point favorite and the move here is to back the Bears to cover the spread. Chicago is hardly a juggernaut at 2-3, but it is unbeaten at Soldier Field and only has one double-digit loss.

Furthermore, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been able to make some plays with his legs, and one scramble could make the difference in what figures to be a defensive slugfest. Fields has rushed for at least 47 yards in Chicago’s last three games.

Washington enters tonight’s matchup on a four-game losing skid that was extended on Sunday when Carson Wentz threw an interception at the goal line in the Commanders’ 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

To make things more interesting, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in his Monday press conference that the quarterback position has been a problem for the team, so there’s a possibility Wentz isn’t the starter for the Commanders tonight.