BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: sweet MNF bonus

Boston.com readers can claim a remarkable risk-free bet of up to $1,000 for Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM. Click on the button below to learn more and continue reading for a betting tip.

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for Chiefs-Raiders

In an old-school AFC West battle in KC, go with the home team to start out hot. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Chiefs as 4-point first half favorites and it’s easy to see them up by that margin at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense are always a difficult foe for NFL defenses and the group has been even more deadly in the first half. The Chiefs have led at half by at least four points in three of their first four games this season.

Additionally, the Raiders defense is average at best so it should not be too tough for Mahomes to lead a few scoring drives in the first half.

Las Vegas has the offensive firepower to make this a competitive game, but in the first 30 minutes, back Kansas City in front of its raucous home crowd.