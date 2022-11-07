BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: take advantage of an incredible MNF bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Perfect timing for Monday Night Football.

If you’re looking for ways to bet on the best football night of the week, this BetMGM bonus code is the way to go. With promo code BOSMAXMGM, you can get a risk-free bet up to $1,000 for Monday Night Football.

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM to back the Ravens

This Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup should be a fun one. It’s Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the road in New Orleans against Alvin Kamara and the Saints.

The Saints are 3-5, their division is horrible and they’re worse than their record shows.

The Ravens, on the other hand, are 5-3 and are starting to look like the third-best team in the AFC behind the Bills and Chiefs. This is a big game for them as they can further their lead in the AFC North and maybe even make a push for the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Ravens as 2.5-point favorites on the road for Monday Night Football. With the Ravens being on the favorable side of the pivotal 3-point spread, I like the Ravens to cover. They should win by a field goal or more.