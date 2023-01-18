BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: Wonderful NBA Wednesday bonus

Boston.com readers can claim BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000. If you’re located in Ohio, use promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

NBA Wednesday preview

Use BetMGM bonus for a three-leg parlay

Tonight’s NBA slate is loaded with incredible games, so let’s look at three of the most intriguing from a betting perspective and some odds that accompany them.

The first game to look at features the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks. This is a nationally televised game on ESPN, and if there’s ever a time Luka Doncic will put on a show — it’s during a national TV game. Plus, the Mavericks are just all-around better. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Mavericks at -130 on the moneyline.

The second game to look at features the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Jazz are nearly fully healthy, and at full strength, they’re a dynamic offensive force led by Lauri Markkanen. The Clippers, on the other hand, are struggling with health. Tonight, they’ll be without Paul George and potentially Kawhi Leonard as well. Plus, the Jazz need this win to pull themselves back to .500. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Jazz at -250 on the moneyline.

The final game to look at is between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. Both of these teams have been full of positive surprises this season, and both feature point guards having breakout seasons: Tyrese Haliburton and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. Unfortunately, Haliburton is out with an injury tonight.

The Thunder are more than just Gilgeous-Alexander, though. They’re a complete team that plays hard every night and has tons of young talent. Tonight, they’re -175 on the moneyline.

If you parlay the Mavericks, Jazz, and Thunder to all simply win their respective games, BetMGM Sportsbook has the odds at +289.

