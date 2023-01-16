BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH: find this massive Monday Night Football bonus

Boston.com readers in Ohio can cash in on a BetMGM Sportsbook bonus with promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000. If you’re not in Ohio, you can still use BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM for a deposit match up to $1,000.

Use BetMGM bonus for Cowboys-Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys met up in the first week of the NFL season, and now, they’re about to square off in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucs came away with the win in Week 1, beating up on Dallas 19-3.

Since then, both of these teams have had their ups and downs. The Cowboys finished the season 12-5 while the Bucs finished 8-9. Don’t get it twisted, though, just because their records are very different, doesn’t mean these two teams are.

The Cowboys have had a tough time stringing together any semblance of consistency. Dak Prescott can look like a great QB one game and a replacement level QB the next. That’s where the difference is between these two teams — the quarterback position.

Tom Brady is 45 years old and is in no way, shape, or form near his peak. But, he’s still Tom Brady. He still has all of the playoff experience anyone could ever want. He’ll be as prepared for this game as anyone.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Bucs as 2.5-point underdogs and I like them to cover that spread. They have a chance to win the game, and even if they don’t, it should be close throughout.