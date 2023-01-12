BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH: stunning bonus for Saturday’s NFL playoff matchups

Boston.com readers in Ohio can use BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH for a wonderful betting bonus of an insurance bet up to $1,000. If you’re not located in Ohio, you can still use promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

NFL Saturday playoffs preview

Use BetMGM bonus for betting on offense

The first day of the 2023 NFL playoffs features two great games.

First up is a division matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks. After that, it’s a battle between two young AFC quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence.

Rather than look at outcomes for this best bet, let’s look at the total points. BetMGM Sportsbook has the total points for the 49ers-Seahawks game set at 42.5.

That’s a relatively low number, and it’s understandable as to why the oddsmakers went that route. The 49ers have one of the best defenses in football, and the Seahawks have been inconsistent.

However, the 49ers have the offensive firepower to get in the 30s by themselves (especially going up against a soft Seattle defense), so as long as the Seahawks can string together a few scores, I like the idea of betting the over.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the total points for the Chargers-Jaguars at 47.5. That’s considerably higher than the first game, but not high enough that it scares me.

Neither the Chargers nor the Jaguars have the defensive talent that the 49ers have. Rather, both of these teams rely on their offenses to fill it up in a hurry. I love the over for this game as well.

If you parlay the over for both games, BetMGM gives you +264 odds. I love the chances of these offenses putting on a show on the first day of the NFL playoffs.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.