Provided by Vegas Insider logo

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code BOSMAXMGM gives big boost

Claim this exclusive promo code for a College Football boost

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can get the weekend started the right way with BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM, which gives new customers a $50 cash bonus and an insurance bet of up to $1,000.

All you need to do is click on the button below.

BetMGM Exclusive Promo Code

  • Click here for the BetMGM Promo Code information for September 2022
  • Click here for a look at the best sports betting sites 
  • Click here for the best sports betting apps

If you’re looking for a way to bet on College Football this Saturday, this BetMGM exclusive promo code is the one for you.

Saturday College Football Preview

Use BetMGM Exclusive Promo Code for Maryland @ Michigan

College Football season is in full swing, and this week’s Maryland-Michigan matchup is sure to be a fun one.

Michigan is one of the top teams in the country, sitting at 3-0 after a nice start to the 2022 season. Maryland isn’t in the same tier as Michigan, but they’re not a bad team themselves.

Led by dynamic quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (the younger brother of NFL Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa), the Terrapins are off to a quality start after winning their first three games. However, their winning ways are likely to pause as they face a dynamic Michigan team in Ann Arbor.

Michigan should win this game convincingly, but the 17-point spread makes me a little nervous. Instead, I’m taking a heavy look at the total points.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the total at 64.5, which is undoubtedly a high number, but these are two teams that can run up the score.

Michigan is yet to score fewer than 51 points in a game this season, and Maryland has one of the most dynamic QBs in the country.

If you’re looking for a fun way to use your BetMGM exclusive bonus, consider the total points in this game.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.