BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code BOSMAXMGM Gives Major CFB Boost

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones is tackled by Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can grab incredible BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

College Football Saturday Preview

Use BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM for Minnesota-Purdue

The University of Minnesota Gophers are off to a nice start to the college football season. They’re 4-0 and have blown out the opposing team in all four games.

The Gophers are giving up six points per game and averaging just under 46 points per game themselves.

This week, they’re looking to get to 5-0 in the 2022 season by beating up on Big Ten-rival Purdue. If Purdue was home, I’d be more concerned, but this game is in Minneapolis at Huntington Bank Stadium, and the Gophers have an incredible game day atmosphere.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Gophers as 12.5-point favorites and that number feels too low. I like Minnesota to win, and I like them to win big.

Consider using your BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code to back the Gophers.

