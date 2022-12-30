BetRivers promo code SPORTS: Spectacular second-chance bet for January 2023

BetRivers promo code January 2023

BetRivers promo code for January 2023 is SPORTS — a massive sign-up bonus offer. New players are able to claim a second-chance bet up to $500, meaning if your first bet up to $500 loses, you can try again for free.

Signed up with BetRivers already? Check out more of the best sports betting sites and betting apps.

What is the BetRivers bonus/promo code?

BetRivers Bonus Code SPORTS BetRivers BetRivers Promo Get a 2nd chance bet up to $500 BetRivers Promo T&C’s New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.

What is the BetRivers bonus/promo offer?

The new player promo code SPORTS at BetRivers gives you a second-chance bet up to $500. This means that so long as you deposit at least $10, if your first bet up to $500 loses, you can try again for free.

While the $500 amount may not be as eye-catching as some of the $1,000 risk-free first bet deals on offer, this free bet offer from BetRivers offers fantastic value.

How to use your BetRivers bonus/promo code

Click the link above to go to the BetRivers sportsbook site Register your details, then read and accept the terms and conditions When prompted, use your special bonus code SPORTS Choose your preferred payment method, and make your first deposit BetRivers will give you a second-chance bet up to $500 if your first bet up to $500 loses.

January sports events at BetRivers

NFL Week 17 1/01 Rose Bowl 1/02 NBA Wednesday 1/04 NFL Week 18 1/08 CFP National Championship 1/09 NFL Playoffs Wild Card 1/14 NBA Wednesday 1/18 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round 1/21 English Premier League Sunday 1/22 NBA Wednesday 1/25 College Basketball Saturday 1/28 NFL Conference Championships 1/29

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. – The Associated Press

BetRivers referral bonuses

The BetRivers referral program will see you rewarded with a special free scratchcard and $100 free bet for each person you bring to the site.

To refer a friend to BetRivers, simply head to the special referral section of your account page and enter their details. The bonuses are then paid after your friend has signed up for an account using your link and wagered at least $50 in real money within 30 days of you sending the referral.

The $100 free bet is twice the usual referral payout, which is typically a $50 free sportsbook bet. However, BetRivers does have one downside.

You are only allowed to refer three players to the BetRivers sportsbook. This is significantly fewer than a site like BetMGM, which has a monthly limit of 20.

Which states is BetRivers legal in?

BetRivers has enjoyed good expansion since the widespread legalization of sports betting, and now finds itself operating in 12 states. Thanks to this reach players on BetRivers can enjoy fantastic multi-state functionality, with the same app and site used across all of the areas where it is legal to play.

BetRivers Arizona

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

Arizona requires online sports betting sites to partner in the state, and BetRivers launched in October 2021 after pairing with the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League. This allows residents of the Grand Canyon State to access BetRivers’ leading selection of online betting options.

BetRivers Colorado

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

BetRivers have offered their services in Colorado since May 2020 thanks to their partnership with the Triple Crown Casino. This means that residents of the Centennial State are able to wager on their favorite sports both online and at the Triple Crown.

BetRivers Illinois

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

BetRivers have their own home in Illinois thanks to their Rivers Casino property in Des Plaines, a northern suburb of Chicago. Thanks to BetRivers’ strong local ties to the Prairie State they were the first online sportsbook to launch in Illinois, taking their first bets in June 2020.

BetRivers Indiana

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

Indiana was the first state where BetRivers launched their leading sports betting platform, having launched in October 2019. This means residents of the Hoosier State have long been able to enjoy BetRivers’ services, both online and at their partner French Lick Resort Casino.

BetRivers Iowa

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

BetRivers finally launched in Iowa in January 2021 thanks to their partnership with the Wild Rose Casino. Residents of the Hawkeye State have been able to enjoy BetRivers’ leading services since.

Players in Iowa need to keep in mind that local laws prohibit making deposits or withdrawals on a credit card.

BetRivers Louisiana

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

BetRivers partnered with the Coushatta Casino Resort in order to launch in Louisiana in January 2022. Although most players can have full access to BetRivers’ services, the Pelican State has some unique local restrictions.

Sports betting is banned in the nine counties of Louisiana who voted against legal sports betting, meaning players need to cross county lines in order to place their wagers. These nine counties are: Caldwell, Franklin, West Carroll, Catahoula, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, and Winn.

BetRivers Maryland

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

Thanks to recent legislation that made sports betting legal, it is now active in the state of Maryland, which means people located in Maryland are free to bet at BetRivers.

BetRivers Michigan

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ ✓ X

Bet Rivers launched in Michigan in January 2021, both online and via their partner property Little River Casino Resort. Players in the Great Lakes State can enjoy some of the most open online gambling laws in the country, although sportsbooks are restricted from accepting prop bets on college athletes.

BetRivers New York

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

After an almost-year long build up, legal online sports betting finally came to New York in January 2022. BetRivers were one of the original nine operators granted a license, in no small part thanks to their existing Rivers Casino location in Schenectady.

BetRivers Pennsylvania

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ ✓ X

BetRivers have a huge local presence in the Keystone State thanks to their pair of Rivers Casino locations in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. This saw them launch sports betting as early as December 2019, with the site remaining one of the most popular in the state.

BetRivers Virginia

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ X X

Virginia is one of the few states which does not require an online sportsbook to maintain a retail location or partnership with an existing sports team. This means that players in Old Dominion are able to simply log on to BetRivers – or download their top app – and dive straight into the action.

BetRivers West Virginia

Sportsbook Casino Fantasy ✓ ✓ X

West Virginia is the most recent state to welcome BetRivers, with the service launching as recently as June 2022. Thanks to their partnership with the Mountaineer Casino, players across the Mountain State are able to enjoy BetRivers’ top selection of sports betting action.

Boston Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez celebrates his three-run home run as he arrives home in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. – The Associated Press

States where BetRivers could soon be legal

More and more states are looking to legalize sports betting, with bills either having already been signed into law or questions being prepared to be given to voters. As a market leading sportsbook, BetRivers are always among the top contenders to be granted a license when a new state decides to enact legal sports betting.

Here are some of the states who are likely to be next to offer legal sports betting, and where BetRivers could launch.

California – Voters will be asked the question of legalizing sports betting in the Golden State in November 2022

Kansas – The bill to legalize online sports betting was signed in May 2022, and is expected by the end of the year

Ohio – Launching in 2023

BetRivers strengths and weaknesses



Strengths Weaknesses Existing customer bonuses New customer bonus could be better Live streaming feature Referral program Rewards program Apps by state Variety of markets Design could use an update

Strengths

Existing customer bonuses

BetRivers offer a fantastic collection of bonuses and promotions to their existing customers. These usually take the form of 20 percent profit boosts just for logging in on certain days, although there are free bets available as well.

Other leading online sports betting sites could learn a lot from BetRivers about how to run promotions for their existing players.

Live streaming feature

BetRivers have a great live streaming feature, showing events like tennis and football from around the world. Some of these may require a wager to watch, however most are available to all active players.

The live streaming on BetRivers makes it the perfect site for bettors who enjoy betting in-play, or want to find sport from around the world when there isn’t anything on traditional sports platforms.

Rewards program

Whenever you play on BetRivers you earn points in their iRush loyalty scheme. These points can then be redeemed for a variety rewards both online and at retail settings.

Some of the rewards on the iRush program include free play credits, monthly gifts, and discounts at Rivers Casino properties and partner hotels.

Variety of markets

BetRivers have a huge selection of sports to bet on. Along with all of the major sports leagues such as NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB, BetRivers offer markets on more obscure sports from around the world.

You can just as easily find all of your favorites such as football or basketball on BetRivers as you will sports like jai alai and surfing.

Weaknesses

New customer bonus could be better

While BetRivers are absolutely excellent at taking care of their existing customers, their welcome bonus for new players could be a little more generous. Offering up to $500 in a second-chance bet is great, but some sportsbooks are giving more.

Referral program

There are up to $100 worth of free bets available, plus a special scratchcard, for each person you refer to BetRivers. However, the referral program does have two issues.

The first is there is no additional bonus to the player whom you refer with the signup code, only you get the reward. The big problem, though, is that you can only refer three people. This is in stark contrast to a site like BetMGM, which allows up to twenty per month.

Apps by state

BetRivers take the unusual step of having a unique app for each state where it is legal to use their site. The other large, multi-state online sports betting operators have all moved to using one single app across all of the areas where they hold a license.

While each individual app is still top of the line, this does mean that if you travel from one state where it’s legal to play to another then you’ll have to download the new state’s version of the app. However, don’t worry about losing your promotions as you use the same account across all states where BetRivers is legal.

Design

The design and user experience at BetRivers isn’t bad by any means, but it’s not in the top tier with other sportsbooks. It could use an update.

Taylor Hall is congratulated after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period. – AP Photo/Charles Krupa

BetRivers review

BetRivers have enjoyed steady expansion in recent years, first increasing the number of Rivers Casino retail locations and now into the world of online sports betting with BetRivers. The result is a very modern online sports betting service.

There is a huge range of sports to bet on, each with a huge selection of markets to make sure you can find the exact bet you want. The smooth design on BetRivers makes navigation easy too, meaning you’ll be able to quickly and easily set your bet slip.

Some of the best existing customer promotions are available on BetRivers. This means that simply for logging in you can be rewarded with profit boost tokens, while the iRush loyalty program will give you points whenever you play.

The new customer offer on BetRivers may not be as big as some of those you see at other online sports betting sites, but the great design and huge range of promotions available mean that you should absolutely consider playing here.

BetRivers app review

The BetRivers app is top of the line, bringing the same fast running and clean design that makes their website such fun to use on your phone or tablet.

Rather than use a multi-state app, BetRivers has released individual apps tailored to each state where they operate. This means that you will need to download a new for each state you’re located in where it is legal to play on BetRivers.

Download Size iOS: 45.6MB | Android: 12MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes App Store Rating Varies by state, around 4.5 Android Available Yes Google Play Store Rating Varies by state, around 4.2

BetRivers bonus/promo code FAQs

Are there any bonus codes for BetRivers?



Yes, in January 2023 the promo code SPORTS will get you a up to $500 in a second-chance bet. All you need to do is is sign up for your new BetRivers account and use the code SPORTS when prompted.

How do I get my BetRivers bonus?



The first thing you need to do to get your BetRivers bonus is use code SPORTS when you sign up for your new account. You then need to make your first deposit and bet.

Check the terms and conditions carefully, as details to the offer may vary state by state. Plus, to truly understand the details of an offer, it’s always a good idea to read the terms and conditions.

Is BetRivers legitimate?

Yes, BetRivers is a legal and licensed online sports betting site and 100 percent legitimate. So long as you are in one of the states where BetRivers is licensed to operate, you can play on the site knowing that it is fair and safe.

Online sports betting is a highly regulated industry, working under strict laws from governing authorities. This means that so long as you play on a legal and licensed sportsbook you can do so knowing it’s safe, secure, and legitimate.