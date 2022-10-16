Grab some of the best betting promo codes for today’s NFL games

Boston.com readers can claim some amazing betting promos and offers from some of the world’s biggest sportsbooks. Click the buttons below to find the best promo and keep reading for a betting tip.

NFL Week 6 preview

Take the 49ers to cover the spread against the Falcons

The 49ers are looking for their third straight win after starting the season 1-2. Their next game is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, where FanDuel Sportsbook has them favored by 5.5 points.

Take San Francisco to cover the spread in this game. When the Niners win, they win big, beating their opponents by at least two touchdowns in each of their three victories.

Atlanta does have a solid offense with Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts and Drake London, but its defense has been average at best so far. San Francisco top-ranked defense should also be able to slow down the Falcons offense and keep them out of striking distance.

Even if this does become a close game, the 49ers should still be able to win by at least six points.