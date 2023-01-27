Borgata Sportsbook promo code BOSMAXBONUS boasts huge signup bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing boost with Borgata promo code BOSMAXBONUS for $100 in bonus bets when you bet $20. Take advantage of this offer while you can!

There isn’t a better time to sign up with Borgata Sportsbook than right now. The NFL playoffs are underway. The NBA season is in full swing. College basketball is in the midst of conference play with March Madness right around the corner. Baseball season is coming up. Hockey is going strong.

If you’re a Boston.com reader and you sign up for Borgata Sportsbook using promo code BOSMAXBONUS, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets when you bet your first $20. That’s a lucrative offer you don’t want to miss!

If sports aren’t for you, don’t worry! They also have a wonderful online casino. Here’s some more information about online casinos.

Best January sports events for betting

NFL Week 17 1/01 Rose Bowl 1/02 NBA Wednesday 1/04 NFL Week 18 1/08 CFP National Championship 1/09 NFL Playoffs Wild Card 1/14 NBA Wednesday 1/18 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round 1/21 English Premier League Sunday 1/22 NBA Wednesday 1/25 College Basketball Saturday 1/28 NFL Conference Championships 1/29

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. – The Associated Press

Which states have Borgata Sportsbook?

Unfortunately, Borgata Sportsbook is currently only available in New Jersey. So if you’re in New Jersey, start betting with Borgata Sportsbook. You won’t regret it!

If you’re not in New Jersey, there are tons of other sports betting options for you. Here’s a look at some more.

App and online betting

One of the best parts about Borgata Sportsbook is their accessibility. They have a fantastic website for users on a laptop or desktop computer, and they also have wonderful apps for both Apple and Android users. The options are virtually endless.