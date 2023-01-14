Caesars promo code BOSTON1BET: boost for Saturday NFL playoffs

Boston.com readers in Ohio can claim a sweet boost with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500. Those who aren’t located in Ohio can still earn a nice boost with promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

NFL Saturday playoff preview

Use Caesars boost for an underdog moneyline parlay

One of the best parts about the Caesars insurance bet is that if your bet loses, you get all that money back in betting credits. That means you could take a shot at something that would normally be risky — something with a high payout.

This NFL Saturday playoff slate is perfect for that. There are only two games, and there’s a reasonable argument to be made for each underdog.

The first game is between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks are heavy underdogs in this one, but they’ve already lost to the 49ers twice this season.

It’s incredibly hard to lose to a team three times in one season. The 49ers are the better team, but don’t sleep on the Seahawks’ underdog potential. Anything can happen in one game.

The second game is between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Chargers are definitely the better team, they’re still the Chargers, and that means luck may not be on their side.

Plus, this game will be in Jacksonville where there are sure to be some rowdy Jags fans.

If you parlay the Seahawks’ moneyline and the Jaguars’ moneyline on Caesars Sportsbook, they give you +925 odds. Considering you’re working with an insurance bet, it might be worth a sprinkle.