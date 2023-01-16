Caesars promo code BOSTON1BET: find this fantastic boost for Monday Night Football

Boston.com readers in Ohio can use the promo code BOSTON1BET at Caesars Sportsbook for an insurance bet up to $1,500. Outside of Ohio, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL gives bettors an insurance bet up to $1,250.

Caesars Sportsbook is the place to visit if you’re looking to start betting in Ohio. Bettors can use the promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500. If you aren’t located in Ohio, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL gives you access to a $1,250 insurance bet.

Caesars boost for MNF player prop

It’s not often you see a Tom Brady led team as the underdog, but the 8-9 Tampa Buccaneers hold that distinction for NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Brady took a step back in 2022, finishing the season with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Caesars Sportsbook has some faith in Brady and the Bucs, as they are only a 2.5-point underdog to the Dallas Cowboys.

When it comes to Brady, bettors often explore his passing props. However, Caesars Sportsbook has value with Brady’s rushing yards prop.

Brady finished the season with 29 carries for -1 yard. However, he had six games with at least one rushing yard, including three of his past four games.

Caesars Sportsbook gives us +184 odds for Brady to clear 0.5 rushing yards. There’s a good chance Tampa Bay will play from behind, meaning Brady will do whatever it takes to move the ball.

Don’t be afraid to take the over on Brady’s rushing yards.