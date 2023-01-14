Caesars promo code BOSTON1BET: find this brilliant NFL wild-card Saturday playoff boost

Boston.com readers in Ohio can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook’s new-customer bonus of an insurance bet up to $1,500 with promo code BOSTON1BET. If you’re not in Ohio, you can use promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

Saturday NFL playoffs preview

Use Caesars boost for a Chargers-Jaguars teaser

Normally I don’t endorse teasers, but in the Chargers-Jaguars game on Saturday, there’s one that’s too good to pass up on Caesars Sportsbook.

The Jaguars are 1.5-point underdogs on the spread, and I hate that number. It doesn’t offer the value I’d like it to. However, the +1.5 allows you to include it in a six-point tease, bringing it up to +7.5.

Now, we’re talking.

The Chargers are a better team than the Jags, but by more than a full touchdown? Both of these teams have their flaws, and this game is being played in Jacksonville.

The Jags should be able to keep it close.

If you include the Jaguars’ +1.5 on the spread in a teaser with the total points, you can bet on the game to go over 41.5 points instead of 47.5 points. That feels like a certainty with these two offenses and these two defenses.

On Caesars Sportsbook, if you tease the Jaguars to +7.5 on the spread and the total points down to 41.5, they’ll give you -120 odds. That’s my favorite bet of the day.

