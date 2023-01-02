Caesars promo code BOSTON1BET: Sweet boost in Ohio

Boston.com readers in Ohio can now claim a boost with Caesars promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500.

If you’re looking to get your betting bankroll going in Ohio, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook and their promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500.

NBA betting slate

Use Caesars boost for Nets-Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are in a different phase of their franchise than most NBA fans are used to. They’re not championship contenders. They’re a young team trying to find their new identity as they go through a new journey of developing talent.

The Brooklyn Nets are the opposite. They’re all in on trying to win an NBA championship. After an up-and-down start to the season, the Nets have been great recently. Kevin Durant is playing at a level as high as any player in the world. Kyrie Irving is looking like the vintage, dynamic scorer he’s looked like in the past. Ben Simmons is finding his role. And the supporting cast is starting to turn things up.

This game comes down to two teams who are just in different phases of life. The Nets should be able to handle business with no issues here. They have way more talent, and way more to play for. They need every win they can get to keep climbing in the Eastern Conference standings.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER