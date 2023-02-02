Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL: access a great NBA boost

Boston.com bettors should check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL. The code gives you an insurance bet up to $1,250. Betting on the NBA is a great way to access the Caesars promo code.

NBA Thursday night preview

Grab the Caesars promo code for Grizzlies-Cavaliers

It’ll be a battle of two of the NBA’s elite teams Thursday night as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams are well into the playoff picture, thanks to their superstars.

Donovan Mitchell is having a great first season in Cleveland. The sixth-year guard is averaging career highs in points, field-goal percentage, and 3-point percentage.

Somehow, Mitchell may not be the best player in this game. The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant continues to play at an elite level, averaging 27.3 points and 8.2 assists.

As good as these teams are, they haven’t been playing great lately. Cleveland is 6-7 in their past 13 games, while Memphis just concluded a five-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies scored a one-point victory over the Cavaliers on Jan. 18. That game was in Memphis, but they’ll battle in Cleveland on Thursday.

Between home-court advantage and the potential absence of Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, I like the Cavaliers on the moneyline at Caesars Sportsbook.