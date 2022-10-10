Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: here’s an awesome MNF boost

Boston.com readers can claim a fantastic insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football. Scroll down for a betting tip and click the button below to find out more about the Caesars boost.

If you’re new to the sports betting space, this is a great deal for you. This offer from Caesars Sportsbook gives first-time users an insurance bet up to $1,250, so bettors can relax knowing the money won’t come out of their account if it’s a losing bet. Instead, it just stays in the account as free bets.

Caesars Sportsbook has Davante Adams’ receiving yardage total set at 82.5 yards and I would easily take the over on that bet — especially for a wide receiver of his caliber.

Adams already has two 100-yard games this season, so he’s more than capable of getting at least 83 yards against the Chiefs’ relatively average defense.

The Raiders will also have to pass a lot to keep up with Kansas City’s superb offense, and that should help Adams hit the over on his yardage total because he’ll likely get more targets and chances to pile up receiving yards.