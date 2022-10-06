Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: Awesome TNF bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an incredible first-bet boost with Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL. This promo code gives you an insurance bet up to $1,250 ahead of Thursday Night Football. Hard to pass that up.

If you’re looking to claim an awesome bonus code, this is the one for you. All you need to do is click the button above and keep reading for a best bet idea.

Learn more information about the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for October 2022.

Check out the best sports betting sites.

Check out the best sports betting apps.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for an alternate spread

The Denver Broncos have been an absolute mess to start the 2022 season. Russell Wilson looks washed. The new coaching setup has been a game-management disaster. Their offensive scheme has been questionable at best. And now, dynamic RB Javonte Williams has a torn ACL, leaving Melvin Gordon with the lion’s share of the backfield responsibilities.

The Colts haven’t looked much better (if any better at all), but on Thursday evening island games, weird things tend to happen. That’s why I’m staying away from the team perceived as the favorite.

That means it’s time to back the Colts.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Colts at +3 on the spread. That’s enticing, especially if you think this game will come down to a field goal at the end of the game. But what if we increase the payout a bit? What if we take a chance on the Colts to win by a touchdown?

On Caesars Sportsbook, you can adjust the spread to fit your desired bet. If you push the Colts to -6.5 on the spread (meaning they have to win by seven points or more), you get +323 odds.

Anything could happen in this game, but getting +323 odds on the messy Broncos to lose by a touchdown or more is extremely intriguing, especially if you’re looking for a way to use your new Caesars promo code.