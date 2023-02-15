Caesars promo code: BOSTONFULL boasts big-time college basketball boost

Boston.com readers can claim Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL and get up to $1,250 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

College basketball betting preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for a two-team moneyline parlay

Wednesday’s college basketball betting slate is loaded with high-value plays, but there are two games that I love more than any others. The first one is an SEC showdown featuring two top-10 teams in the nation: No. 1-ranked Alabama and No. 10-ranked Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers are a really solid team with a positive outlook come tournament time. They have one of the best point guards in the country in Zakai Zeigler and a sharpshooting guard next to him in Santiago Vescovi.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, it has lost three of its past four games and now hosts the best team in the country. The Vols are definitely going through a rough patch.

Alabama, on the other hand, is cruising. Whether it is junior guard Mark Sears or freshman forward Brandon Miller, Alabama has a number of ways to beat you on the offensive end of the floor. They’re athletic, disruptive, and dominant.

This game is in Tennessee, but Alabama hasn’t had a big-time win in a few weeks. This is a chance for them to prove they’re for real.

The second game I want to look at is Indiana at Northwestern.

Northwestern is playing their best basketball of the season. They’ve won three straight games with their most recent coming in impressive fashion over Purdue.

They also beat Indiana a few weeks ago in their first matchup of the season.

That’s actually why I like Indiana in this game. Led by Player of the Year candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers are a tough team to beat twice. I don’t think Northwestern can pull it off.

If you head over to Caesars Sportsbook and put Alabama's moneyline in a parlay with Indiana's moneyline, you get +297 odds.