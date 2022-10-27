Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: use this sweet bonus for TNF

Boston.com readers can put some action on Ravens-Bucs tonight by using promo code BOSTONFULL to make an insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook.

It’s a battle of former MVPs on Thursday Night Football as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Ravens as 1.5-point road favorites and I think they will be able to cover the spread.

This is really a bet against Tampa Bay. The last time we saw the Buccaneers play, they were blown off the field by the lowly Panthers and that was hardly some outlier. Brady is really starting to show his age and Tampa Bay’s running game isn’t giving him any help. Expect a few more tablets to be smashed on the sideline.

Baltimore isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders at the moment, but they are playing good defense and Jackson’s rushing ability will always be a factor even when he’s struggling in other areas. Add in Justin Tucker’s leg and the Ravens have what it takes to cover a small road spread against an underperforming team.