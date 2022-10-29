Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: snag this boost for college football

Another college football Saturday is here and Boston.com readers can claim a great insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL.

Click the button below for more information on the boost and continue scrolling for a best bet idea.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Missouri-South Carolina

The Missouri Tigers hit the road for an SEC East battle against the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks.

Caesars Sportsbook has South Carolina as a 3.5-point home favorite. The Gamecocks are in a good spot after beating Kentucky and Texas A&M in their past two games and pushing their record to 5-2.

Missouri isn’t quite in the same boat. The Tigers come in at 3-4 after narrowly defeating lowly Vanderbilt 17-14 on their home field. South Carolina is a much different beast and Missouri has yet to win a road game this season, so the raucous environment of Williams-Brice Stadium should make things even more difficult for the Tigers.

The Gamecocks are a flawed team as well, but all they have to do to cover is win by at least four points. That feels pretty manageable, so use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to take South Carolina -3.5.