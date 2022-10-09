Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: Boost for NFL Week 5

Boston.com readers can claim an incredible insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for the NFL Week 5 games. Click the button below for more information about the Caesars boost and keep reading for a best bet idea.

This is a low-risk way to ease into sports betting. By using this offer from Caesars Sportsbook, first-time users can place an insurance bet up to $1,250 and relax knowing money won’t leave their account on a losing bet because it instead will stay in the account as free bets.

NFL Week 5 preview

Use promo code BOSTONFULL to back the Falcons against the Bucs

The Falcons were widely predicted to be one of the worst teams in the league but through four games they have proved to be very competitive.

This week, Atlanta heads down to Tampa Bay as 10-point underdogs. The Falcons are taking way too many points and I think they’ll cover the spread.

Atlanta can move the ball and hasn’t scored fewer than 23 points in a game so far. The Falcons have not played in a game decided by more than four points as a result.

Tampa Bay’s offense has not been in peak form early this season, surpassing 20 points just once in four games. Even if the Buccaneers win, it’s hard to see them pulling away and winning by a wide margin.