Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: use this boost for some big bets on NFL Week 6

Boston.com readers can claim an incredible insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for Bengals-Saints this Sunday. Click the button below for the Caesars boost and keep reading for a betting tip.

This is a great deal if you’re new to sports betting. First-time bettors can use Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL to place wagers without the fear of losing money. If a bet does lose, then it just goes back into your account as free bets.

NFL Week 6 preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to back the Bengals

The Bengals head down to the Big Easy for a Week 6 matchup against the Saints. Caesars Sportsbook has Cincinnati favored by 1.5 points in New Orleans, and while road teams always have it tough in the Superdome, betting the Bengals to cover the spread is the smart move here.

Cincinnati has the better quarterback and that goes a long way toward winning on the road. Joe Burrow hasn’t played at his peak level in his first five games, but he certainly hasn’t played poorly, and the Bengals offense with Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon is still capable of big plays.

It should also be noted that Cincinnati enters this game with a plus-19 point differential, which shows that the Bengals have won comfortably and lost closely in their 2-3 start.

The Saints also come in at 2-3 after a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks last week. On the surface, that kind of offensive output looks encouraging for New Orleans, but it’s a little misleading because Taysom Hill accounted for four of the team’s five touchdowns. That’s not to say Hill can’t make plays, but those type of gadget plays should be far less effective against a solid Bengals defense.

If the Bengals can stymie Hill and force Andy Dalton to beat them, they should be able to win in New Orleans.