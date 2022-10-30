Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: cash in with this bonus for NFL Week 8

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL today’s NFL action.

Continue scrolling for a betting tip and click the button below for more information on the offer.

If you’re new to the sports betting landscape, this is the deal for you. Using promo code BOSTONFULL on Caesars Sportsbook lets new users bet without the stress of risking money because losing wagers are returned as site credit.

NFL Week 8 preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Bears-Cowboys

Sometimes a point spread is released and it just doesn’t look right. Caesars Sportsbook opened the Chicago Bears as 9.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys in Dallas.

That is way too many points to give for the Cowboys, especially after what we saw from the Bears on Monday. Chicago can play good defense and it looks like second-year quarterback Justin Fields is figuring some things out.

Fields looked more confident throwing the ball against the Pats, but his rushing ability really added another gear to the Bears’ offense. He ran for 82 yards and a touchdown, while running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert each ground out 62 yards.

In all, Chicago rushed for 243 yards against New England and if it continues that kind of production, then no NFL team is beating the Bears by double digits.

The Cowboys’ defense will certainly test Chicago and limit its running game, but will that be enough for Dallas to cover such a large spread? Whether it’s Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, the Cowboys offense has been fairly pedestrian, so it’s hard to imagine them building a huge lead.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to use promo code BOSTONFULL on Caesars Sportsbook, take the points with Chicago.