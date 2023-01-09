Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: CFP championship mega boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on a Caesars Sportsbook boost with promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250. If you’re located in Ohio, you can take advantage of the Caesars launch with promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500.

Ohio sports betting guide has more on how to be in the state.

The pinnacle of the college football season is here. It’s time for the College Football Playoffs championship game. If you’re looking to get in on the betting action, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

CFP championship preview

Use Caesars boost for the total points

Normally, in a championship game, it’s best to bet on the offenses to be a little stale and the defenses to be energized, which translates into a score under the number sportsbooks set for total points. But this game is different.

In the semifinal matchup between TCU and Michigan, those two teams combined for 96 points. In the other semifinal matchup between Ohio State and Georgia, those two teams combined for 83 points.

Now, Caesars Sportsbook has the total points for the championship game set at 62.5 points. That’s a high number, but both semifinal matchups blew that number out of the water. Even if the offenses regress a little, they still should be able to hit 63.

Consider using your Caesars boost to bet on the offenses to pull through and for these two teams to combine for more than 62.5 points.