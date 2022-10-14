Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: snag this bonus for college football

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a great insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for Penn State-Michigan tomorrow.

Scroll down for a best bet idea and click the button below to learn more about the Caesars bonus.

This offer is ideal if you’re a new sports bettor. If you use promo code BOSTONFULL on Caesars Sportsbook, you can wager without the fear of losing money because losing bets return to your account as free bets.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Penn State-Michigan

We’ve got an enormous Big Ten matchup Saturday at the Big House. No. 10 Penn State is set to take on No. 5 Michigan in a game that could have huge ramifications in the race for the Big Ten East.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Wolverines as seven-point favorites and that just seems like a little too much. Penn State is a talented team with a veteran quarterback in Sean Clifford and should be able to hold its own.

Michigan has been good so far but not dominant; the Wolverines beat Maryland by a touchdown and let Indiana hang around way too long last week.

The Nittany Lions may not be better than the Wolverines but it’s hard to see Michigan running away with this one. Plus, even if Penn State is trailing by nine or 10 points late, they could still get the backdoor cover. Expect this to be a hard-fought, close game and take Penn State cover the spread.