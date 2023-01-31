Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL: don’t miss a big NBA bonus

Boston.com readers can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250. This boost will come in handy when betting on NBA action.

NBA Tuesday night preview

Caesars Sportsbook bonus for Lakers-Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their five-game road trip with a visit to Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks have the upper hand in the win column, but they enter Tuesday’s matchup losing five of their past seven games.

There is uncertainty surrounding the Lakers after LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed Monday’s game. That’s likely why Caesars Sportsbook has the Knicks as a slight favorite.

James has been playing at an MVP level as he pursues the all-time scoring record. The 38-year-old is averaging 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists in January.

New York will need Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson to perform at an elite level to score a home victory. A loss will push them further down the standings.

Los Angeles had a tough break with a missed foul call to end Saturday’s game. Had they won, they would have had four wins in five games. It seems like they’re on the verge of a breakthrough.

Caesars Sportsbook may have the Lakers as the underdog, but they should be able to cover the spread.