Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: find a fantastic AFC Championship boost

Boston.com readers can use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for a boost that gives you an insurance bet up to $1,250. Use this for the AFC Championship!

The AFC Championship features two dynamic quarterbacks and has the potential to be one of the best games of the NFL season. Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL when you signup with Caesars Sportsbook for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

AFC Championship preview

Use Caesars boost for betting on Joe Burrow

Any time you get to watch a football game featuring arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league, it’s worth upping the stakes and placing some wagers on them. With Mahomes’ high ankle sprain, we’re going to leave him out of the individual props for now, which leads us to the coolest man on the planet — Joe Burrow.

The Bengals are coming off an annihilation of the Bills in Buffalo. Despite the adverse, snowy weather during the game, Burrow still managed to throw the ball for 242 yards — and that’s in a game in which the Bengals led by multiple scores nearly the entire game.

Now, in a contest against a much tougher opponent in the Chiefs, the Bengals should need to throw the ball even more. Even though Mahomes is going to be playing through an injury, he’ll still be able to put up points.

The Bengals will need to follow suit.

Caesars Sportsbook has Burrow’s over/under for passing yards set at 276.5 (-133 odds). That number isn’t nearly high enough.

This is the biggest game of the season for the Bengals, and Burrow should throw for at least 300 yards.