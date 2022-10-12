Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: find a nice boost for the NBA preseason

Boston.com readers can cash in on a sweet boost with Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250. Make sure to grab this bonus before NBA preseason hoops tips off tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code BOSTONFULL gives new customers a bonus of an insurance bet up to $1,250. It’s one of the best new-customer offers on the market. Caesars Sportsbook is also one of the biggest and nicest sportsbooks the world has to offer, so this is a can’t-miss opportunity ahead of tonight’s NBA preseason slate.

NBA Wednesday preseason preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for Pelicans-Heat

The NBA season is still a little while away, so if you’re interested in betting on basketball, you’re stuck with preseason betting. That’s not all bad, though. There’s still great value to find on some of these games. For starters, let’s look at the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

The Pelicans are in Miami set to take on the Heat, and Caesars Sportsbook has the Pelicans at +155 on the moneyline.

New Orleans has been one of the more underrated teams in the preseason. They’re 3-0 and they’ve looked fantastic. Zion Williamson looks like the same physical menace he was pre-injury. Trey Murphy III has been absolutely lights out, going 7-of-10 from behind the arc in their last game.

The Pelicans have a deep enough team so even if they don’t roll out their best guys in tonight’s preseason game, I still think they can come away with the win. Plus, they’ll want all the momentum they can muster before the regular season tips off.