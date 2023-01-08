Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: find this huge boost for NFL Week 18

Boston.com readers can use Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250 for NFL Week 18 games.

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL regular season, it’s not too late. There’s still one week of games left. Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for a $1,250 insurance bet for your NFL Week 18 betting pleasure.

NFL Week 18 preview

Use Caesars boost for Seahawks-Rams

The Seattle Seahawks still have hopes of keeping their season alive. If they want to have a chance at a miraculous playoff appearance, they first need to take care of business at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks got off to a wonderful and inspiring start to the season, but have since tailed off a bit. Now, they’re in a must-win position against a division rival.

The Rams have nothing to play for other than pride. They’re already eliminated from the playoffs, and don’t need to win this game by any means.

However, they don’t own their first-round draft pick in 2023, so they also have no incentive to lose this game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has pride and certainly won’t want to lose. What better way to end a dreadful season than by snatching the souls of your division rival?

Caesars Sportsbook has the Rams as 6.5-point underdogs and that isn’t sitting right with me. Maybe the Seahawks will find a way to pull this one out, but it feels like a game the Rams will keep close.

Consider using your Caesars boost to bet on the Rams one last time this season.