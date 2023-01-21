Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: find this huge NFL playoffs boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250. If you’re in Ohio, you can use promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500.

There’s nothing better than betting on the NFL playoffs. Before Saturday night’s game, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

If you’re in Ohio, use promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500.

Saturday NFL playoffs preview

Use Caesars boost for their special ‘Odds Boost’

One of the many fun parts of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is taking advantage of their special “Odds Boost.” For this game, their “Odds Boost” is one that features Giants WR Darius Slayton, and it’s really intriguing.

If Slayton has more than 49.5 receiving yards and scores a touchdown, it pays +400. That’s incredible value for one of the Giants’ top receiving options.

In the wild-card round against the Vikings, Slayton caught four passes for 88 yards. He didn’t score a touchdown, but if the game broke differently, he easily could have.

The yards are no concern with Slayton. In a game where the Giants will need to throw the ball, he should eclipse 49.5 receiving yards with no issues. It’s the touchdown that could mess up the bet.

Slayton hasn’t scored a touchdown since Nov. 13 against the Texans. There are two ways to look at this:

1. He doesn’t score touchdowns

2. He’s due for a touchdown

It very well could be the former, but considering the payout is +400, it’s worth betting on the latter.

OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.