Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: find this stellar NFL Saturday boost

Boston.com readers can claim a great boost with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

This weekend has a loaded NFL Saturday slate. It’s a paradise for sports betting fans. Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250. That’s a lucrative boost you don’t want to miss.

NFL Saturday preview

Use Caesars boost for 49ers vs. Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers have cemented themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC, but coming off a nice win over Seattle, they don’t necessarily need this week’s game. They’re 10-4 and are in good shape moving forward.

The Washington Commanders, on the other hand, are desperate for a win after taking a brutal loss against the Giants. They’re 7-6-1 and still have their eyes set on the playoffs. It’s completely attainable, but they need this game.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Commanders as seven-point underdogs on the spread in this one. Yes, the game is in San Francisco, and yes, the 49ers are a better team than the Commanders. But this still feels like one that will at least come down to the wire.

I love the idea of the Commanders winning this game, but I’m not confident enough to recommend the moneyline. I do love backing them on the spread, though.

They should keep this one within a touchdown.