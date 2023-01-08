Provided by
Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: find this superb Sunday NFL boost
Grab this great deal for NFL Week 18
Boston.com readers can take advantage of a sweet Caesars boost with promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.
- Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook promo codes.
- Learn more about the best sports betting sites.
- Learn more about the best sports betting apps.
Looking for a lucrative way to bet on the final week of regular season football? Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.
NFL Week 18 preview
Use Caesars boost for Texans-Colts
This is a lame matchup between two of the worst teams in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t betting value on it. The Texans are 2-13-1 and have the worst record in the league.
They’re spunky, though. They play hard, and if they would’ve executed properly, they could easily have a much better record than they have.
The Colts, on the other hand, are worse than their record. They’re 4-11-1 but have consistently looked like a team that isn’t going anywhere. They’ve had multiple QB changes, and they don’t have any sort of identity.
Caesars promo code has the Texans as 2.5-point underdogs, and when they’re going up against a team as shaky as the Colts, I feel good about betting on them.
Consider using your Caesars boost to bet against the Colts — and not necessarily because you believe in the Texans. That’s where the value is.