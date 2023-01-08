Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: find this superb Sunday NFL boost

Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) runs out of the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a sweet Caesars boost with promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

NFL Week 18 preview

Use Caesars boost for Texans-Colts

This is a lame matchup between two of the worst teams in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t betting value on it. The Texans are 2-13-1 and have the worst record in the league.

They’re spunky, though. They play hard, and if they would’ve executed properly, they could easily have a much better record than they have.

The Colts, on the other hand, are worse than their record. They’re 4-11-1 but have consistently looked like a team that isn’t going anywhere. They’ve had multiple QB changes, and they don’t have any sort of identity.

Caesars promo code has the Texans as 2.5-point underdogs, and when they’re going up against a team as shaky as the Colts, I feel good about betting on them.

Consider using your Caesars boost to bet against the Colts — and not necessarily because you believe in the Texans. That’s where the value is.

