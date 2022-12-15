Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: go grab this tasty boost for Thursday Night Football

Boston.com readers can snag an amazing boost with Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance-bet up to $1,250. Don’t miss out on this offer for Thursday Night Football.

Use Caesars boost for betting on the 49ers’ first drive

Tons of sportsbooks offer first-drive outcome bets. It’s a fun way to start the game.

The risky part about betting on the generic first-drive outcome is that it matters who wins the coin toss and gets the ball first. At Caesars Sportsbook, they let you bet on each team’s specific first-drive outcome, so no matter who gets the ball first, your bet can still cash.

Today, let’s look at the 49ers’ first drive. Caesars Sportsbook has the odds of them scoring a touchdown on the first drive at +295. I love that bet.

Brock Purdy has stepped in and looked sharp for San Francisco, so the quarterback play is no worry for me. Not having Deebo Samuel in the lineup is a bummer, but doesn’t change how I think the Niners will approach the first drive of the game.

What this really comes down to is the Seahawks’ weak run defense. On the first drive of the game, the 49ers’ offensive line will have all their energy, and they’ll be looking to set the tone.

A first-drive touchdown feels like the most realistic outcome here.