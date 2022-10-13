Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: grab an incredible TNF boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on an amazing boost with Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250. This is a can’t-miss opportunity for Thursday Night Football.

This isn’t a game people should watch if they’re a fan of high-scoring dynamic offenses. It is a game you should watch if you’re a fan of utter chaos.

The Commanders and the Bears? Justin Fields and Carson Wentz? What could go wrong?

Ultimately, the Bears’ running game is the most trustworthy thing in this game. They run the ball well, they have a mobile QB and they should be able to control the pace of this contest. Factor in the home crowd in Chicago and I think the Bears will come away with a win in this Thursday Night Football showdown.

What about the total points, though? Caesars Sportsbook has the over/under set at 38.5 points and I love the under. This feels like a game that will have multiple turnovers in the red zone, multiple three-and-out drives and multiple weird occurrences.

If you parlay the Bears moneyline with the under for total points, Caesars Sportsbook gives you +264 odds. That’s a really exciting and valuable way to spice up this dud of a Thursday Night Football game.