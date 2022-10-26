Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: grab sweet bonus for NBA games

Boston.com readers can claim an amazing insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for tonight’s NBA games.

this offer lets new Caesars Sportsbook users get site credit for the money wagered on losing bets.

NBA Wednesday Night preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Lakers-Nuggets

We’ve got a battle between two multi-time MVPs tonight when the Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers in the Mile High City.

LA is still winless at 0-3 while Denver comes in with a 2-2 record. Unsurprisingly, Caesars Sportsbook has the Nuggets favored by 5.5 points and that seems pretty fair based on how these teams have started the season.

Denver is the play here. The Nuggets have looked fairly average so far with two close wins and two blowout road losses, and Jamal Murray is still working back to form after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Even with Denver’s struggles, Nikola Jokic is averaging close to a triple-double and the Nuggets supporting cast appears better than before with the addition of Bruce Brown and the growth of Bones Hyland.

There are almost no silver linings for the Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both gotten off to solid starts, but beyond those two, LA has very little offensive skill. Add it all up and the Lakers are shooting a paltry 21.2% from three, easily the worst percentage in the NBA.

the Nuggets to eventually pull away from LA and cover the spread in a winning effort.