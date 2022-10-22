Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: grab this bonus for college football

Boston.com readers can use promo code BOSTONFULL on Caesars Sportsbook to place an insurance bet up to $1,250. Not a bad way to make some dough with a loaded college football schedule today.

Keep reading for a betting idea and click the button below for more information on the offer from Caesars.

Using this offer is a great way for novice sports bettors to get started. If you sign up for Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL, you can make bets without the stress of losing money.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Kansas-Baylor

Kansas vs. Baylor has been a big-time men’s college basketball matchup in recent years. Today, these schools are battling it out on the gridiron.

The Jayhawks are in Waco to play Baylor as 10-point underdogs according to Caesars Sportsbook. It’s fair to anticipate the Bears winning this game, but 10 points is too much to give to a feisty Kansas squad.

After an injury to quarterback Jalon Daniels and two straight losses, the shine has come off the Jayhawks after their unexpected 5-0 start. Still, Kansas backup QB Jason Bean has filled in well in the two games Daniels has missed, leading the offense to 38 points against TCU and 42 vs. Oklahoma last weekend.

Baylor also enters this game with two consecutive losses and does not look like the team that won the Big 12 last season. The Bears aren’t as stingy on defense and the only Power Five team they’ve beaten is 3-4 Iowa State.

Kansas’ offense is too dangerous to be double-digit underdogs against a team like Baylor. Even though they are in a hostile road environment, take the Jayhawks to cover the spread vs. the Bears.